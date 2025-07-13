Kate Middleton radiates royal elegance in all-white outfit at Wimbledon women's final, check details here Kate Middleton was in attendance for the Wimbeldon women's singles final tennis match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and US player Amanda Anisimova. She made an appearance in all-white outfit from Self Portrait. Check her outfit details here.

New Delhi:

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was present for the Wimbledon Women's Final 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. She was in attendance for the women's singles final tennis match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and US player Amanda Anisimova. She graced the event in an all-white outfit. Read on as we decode her outfit.

For her appearance at Wimbledon, the princess wore a structured white top and skirt set from Self Portrait. The top had a raised Mandarin collar with a front split. The blouse also featured half-length sleeves, along with front button closures and patch pockets on the chest. She also wore a matching belt that cinched the waist. The top had a structured, boxy silhouette with padded shoulders.

Kate, who is also a patron of the club, wore the purple and green bow tie pin that represents her patron role at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She took over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, and has attended Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011.

The princess paired her blouse with a white chiffon midi hem length skirt that reached her calves. The skirt had a flowy silhouette, with soft pleats that added structure.

To complete her look, she wore Gianvito Rossi's beige pumps. The Princess of Wales accessorised with an Anya Hindmarch tote bag, a Halcyon Days gold diamond bracelet, Cartier hoop earrings and an emerald ring.

For her makeup, she opted for soft, smoky eyes with black eyeliner and mascara. She wore glossy pink lips with flushed cheeks and a glowing highlighter. Kate left her hair loose in a side parting in soft waves.

