Kangana Ranaut brings high fashion to Parliament with Hermes messenger bag | Check price Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi carried an Hermes bag during the recent monsoon session of the Parliament. However, this is not the first time that she was seen carrying a bag from the luxury fashion house. Check out her looks here.

New Delhi:

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been attending the Parliament monsoon session. During one of the days, the actor was spotted in a cotton saree that had striped prints all over. She picked a blouse which featured full and puffy sleeves. While her outfit might seem simple, it her bag that screamed of high fashion.

The BJP MP from Mandi carried an Hermes bag during her outing. However, this is not the first time that she was seen carrying a bag from the luxury fashion house. Earlier, she was spotted carrying this bag and also the iconic Hermes Birkin bag. Read on to know details of the bag.

Kangana Ranaut's Hermes Bag

During the ongoing Parliament monsoon session, the parliamentarian was seen carrying the Hermes messenger 39 bag. Hermes is known for its luxury bags and its iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly hold high positions in the fashion world.

Kangana's Herbag Messenger 39 bag, is priced at $4,250, according to the Hermes website. This roughly translates to Rs. 3.7 lakh. She kept her look simple with a bindi, no-makeup makeup look and her tied back. She wore gold bracelets and watch to complete her look.

(Image Source : HERMES WEBSITE)Hermes Messenger 39 Bag

The colour of the bag complemented her overall outfit, giving a nod to powder dressing.

This is however, not the first time that Kangana has carried the Hermes messenger bag. She was spotted carrying the bag with other outfits as well. Check them here.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan shares how she lost 10 kg in 10 days after giving birth, reveals her diet plan