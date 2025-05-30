Kajol stuns in black saree, bejewelled corset for trailer launch of her upcoming movie Maa Kajol arrived at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie in a black silk saree which she paired with a black and golden corset blouse. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the custom saree and corset were from the label Torani. Check out the pictures here.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were present at the trailer launch of the former's upcoming movie Maa. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia. For the trailer launch, Kajol stunned in a black silk saree along with a black and golden corset blouse that made quite the mark.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, the custom saree and corset were from the label Torani. In an Instagram post, Mehra wrote, "KAJOL serving Goddess Vibes in custom toraniofficial".

She explained the look further and said, "This look is inspired by the powerful energy of Goddess Kali. The deep black saree reflects her iconic ash-toned skin - raw, fierce, and full of primal strength. We kept the drape loose and fluid, just the way we imagined Kali Maa herself would wear it - wild, free, and totally unapologetic."

Speaking of the corset blouse, she said, "The gold corset blouse? A modern twist on traditional armour. It’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it’s got that divine feminine edge - part jewellery, part power statement."

For her jewellery, Kajol ditched earrings and necklace. Instead, she opted for a stack of gold bangles. Kajol left her hair loose and chose bold eye makeup for a touch of flair.

She completed her look with a black and turquoise bindi.

The trailer of Kajol's upcoming movie "Maa" was released yesterday, wherein she can be seen protecting her daughter from demons. This is her debut in the horror genre. The trailer is quite powerful. It starts with Kajol driving the car, while her daughter is sitting behind. Later, the mother and daughter reach an unknown location, where they come across an uneasy situation. The film will be released in theatres on June 27, 2025.

