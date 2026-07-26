JJ Valaya presents SIDDI at India Couture Week 2026, draws inspiration from the Siddi community

New Delhi:

Fashion designer JJ Valaya returned to the India Couture Week runway with SIDDI, a collection that draws from the history of the Siddis, a community of African origin that has lived in India for centuries. Presented as part of his Autumn/Winter 2026 showcase, the collection explored how cultures evolve over time through migration and exchange.

Rather than focusing on a single historical moment, Valaya used couture to reflect a broader story of identity and belonging.

Bridal wear, occasion wear and menswear

The showcase included bridal couture, occasion wear and menswear, with lehengas, saris, anarkalis, sherwanis and bandhgalas forming the core of the presentation. Intricate embroidery remained one of the defining features across the collection. Valaya worked with a colour palette of antique gold, ivory, champagne, noir, jewel tones and earthy shades, giving the garments the regal finish that has long been associated with his label.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, the designer told ANI that SIDDI grew out of the idea of a journey that crossed continents and generations before taking shape as a distinct cultural identity. He said he was particularly drawn to how African origins gradually merged with different influences on the Indian subcontinent.

Continuing a signature design language

Unlike collections that lean towards contemporary minimalism, SIDDI stayed close to the aesthetic that has defined JJ Valaya's work for decades. Rich textiles, detailed surface ornamentation and structured tailoring remained at the heart of the presentation, with both menswear and womenswear reflecting the label's longstanding focus on heritage-inspired couture.

Models walked the runway in lehengas, contemporary saris, anarkalis, sherwanis and bandhgalas, with intricate embroidery running through the collection. The ensembles were presented in shades of antique gold, ivory, champagne, noir, rich earth tones and deep jewel hues.

About India Couture Week 2026

The 19th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week is being held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi under the aegis of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The annual event brings together established and emerging designers to present their latest couture collections, with this year's edition continuing to spotlight Indian craftsmanship, bridal fashion and occasion wear.

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