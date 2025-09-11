Janhvi Kapoor wears archival saree-inspired piece from Prada at Toronto International Film Festival Janhvi Kapoor's strapless golden dress featured intricate detailing, which captured the richness of Indian textiles while reflecting Prada’s signature modern femininity. Check out her outfit here.

Janhvi Kapoor made a statement at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in an ensemble that seamlessly merged archival luxury with Indian heritage. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress chose a standout creation from Prada’s Spring 2004 collection was an interpretation of the sari into a 1950s silhouette.

The strapless golden dress featured intricate detailing, which captured the richness of Indian textiles while reflecting Prada’s signature modern femininity. Along with the dress, Kapoor draped a matching coat over her shoulders which added a layer to the outfit.

Golden Heels With a Touch of Tradition

For her footwear, Kapoor chose golden heels from designer Aprajita Toor. Rhea Kapoor, in an Instagram post, shared that while the footwear was modern, it drew inspiration from the iconic Kolhapuri chappal.

For her accessories, Kapoor wore minimal jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers. She opted for muted makeup by Savleen Manchanda and a sleek middle parting hairstyle, which kept the focus on her outfit.

Rhea Kapoor in her post wrote, “janhvikapoor wears Prada Spring 2004 at tiff_net The spring 2004 collection saw Miuccia Prada celebrate the feminine with an interpretation of the sari in a 1950s silhouette. she pairs the look with a slender heel inspired by the kolhapuri chappal made right here in the motherland by the ever talented aprajitatoor.”

A Saree-Inspired Couture Moment at TIFF

Kapoor also turned heads in a custom made Miu Miu creation, a modern couture piece beautifully inspired by the timeless elegance of the saree during the North American premiere of her film Homebound.

Janhvi’s ensemble, a one-shoulder gown draped with soft pleats and delicate embellishments, paid homage to Indian tradition while embracing a contemporary global aesthetic. The flowing silhouette, accentuated with a dramatic train, brought a touch of old-world charm to TIFF’s signature orange carpet. Her look was completed with minimal jewelry, a natural makeup palette, and soft waves, allowing the outfit’s artistry to shine.

