Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi’s saree at ‘Homebound’ premiere

Janhvi Kapoor wore her late mother, Sridevi’s saree at the special screening of her upcoming film ‘Homebound’, which is also India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026. The film also stars Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.

The saree was first worn by Sridevi at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai in 2017.

The Homebound actress looked elegant in the navy blue saree, which featured golden embroidery. She paired it with a black velvet blouse and completed the look with statement earrings, a choker-style necklace, and a sleek bun.

Homebound at Oscard 2026

‘Homebound’ is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars. The Film Federation of India (FFI) chose the film as the country's contender for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

A press conference was held on Monday, where Ishaan, Vishal, and Neeraj expressed their excitement over the film’s selection for the Oscars as they shared their experiences working on the project.

Ishaan said, “This is the film I'm most proud of. Bhaut garv hai mujhe ispe... It's an extremely important film. Neeraj bhai has made this movie with a lot of thought so that it can reach a wider audience.”

Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’

Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ follows two childhood friends from a small North Indian village as they pursue a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together. The film was earlier screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It is now set to be released in Indian theatres on September 26.

