Isha Rikhi marries longtime boyfriend Badshah: 7 ethnic looks of Punjabi actress that stand out

Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi is suddenly all over the internet, and it’s largely because of her wedding to singer-rapper Badshah. The two, who were said to be dating for nearly four years, are now at the centre of attention after pictures from what looks like an intimate, low-key ceremony surfaced online. Interestingly, the photos were shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, which only added to the curiosity around her.

For many, this has also sparked fresh interest in Isha Rikhi’s journey. She hails from Chandigarh and made her debut with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. Over the years, she’s been part of films like Happy Go Lucky, Ardaas and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da, along with her Bollywood appearance in Nawabzaade. Now, as she trends again, we’re taking a look at her ethnic style, which she has quietly nailed over time.

7 of Isha Rikhi’s ethnic looks that stand out

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s wedding

Social media hasn’t quite calmed down since the pictures dropped. Neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi have officially confirmed the wedding, but that hasn’t stopped the chatter. A series of photos and videos doing the rounds confirm that the two have tied the knot in a private ceremony.

In the visuals, Badshah is seen in a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha Rikhi wears a traditional red salwar kameez. In a few frames, they’re also seen wearing wedding garlands, smiling and posing together. The caption shared by her mother read, “God bless you.”

It’s still quiet on the confirmation front, but the internet seems convinced. And either way, Isha Rikhi is clearly having a moment right now.

ALSO READ: Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony; wedding photos go viral