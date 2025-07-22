Isha Ambani wears pink Roberto Cavalli Bandhani gown, blending Indian craftsmanship with Italian fashion Isha Ambani Piramal wore a custom-made gown by Roberto Cavalli. But, this gown comes with a twist, it is made using the traditional Bandhani technique from Kutch, India. Check out her pictures here.

New Delhi:

Isha Ambani Piramal is known for her impeccable fashion. From a custom couture sari by Schiaparelli to 3D hand-embroidered flower lehenga by Sabyasachi, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward whenever she makes an appearance. This time, she collaborated with iconic Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.

The gown is a custom-made by Roberto Cavalli. But, this gown comes with a twist, it is made using the traditional Bandhani technique from Kutch, India. The bright pink gown was inspired by a 2012 project which was Cavalli’s collaboration with Vogue India for Project Renaissance.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to Instagram to share pictures of Isha Ambani in the Roberto Cavalli gown. The caption of the post read, "A really special collaboration with Roberto Cavalli creating a couture gown for Isha that elegantly fused Indian craftsmanship with Italian couture. Handmade over months using classic Bandhani traditionally from Kutch crafted by local artisans.

"The look designed by @faustopuglisi , took inspiration from Cavalli’s 2012 collaboration with vogueindia for Project Renaissance – which for me was very special ."

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile, which features intricate, patterned designs that are created by plucking and tying the fabric with fingernails before dyeing. Making of this fabric is very labour-intensive, with skilled craftspeople creating the patterns. This results in a textile that has vibrant colors and unique designs.

Several users took to the comments section to share their praise for the collaboration. One user wrote, "Thanks for showing the power of our Indian textile to the world . Kudos to the team for executing this so well."

Another user wrote, "What a spectacular fusion of heritage and haute couture. The bandhani detailing adds such soul to the silhouette, a true celebration of Indian artistry meeting Italian drama. Loved seeing Cavalli’s legacy reimagined with such depth and meaning. Bravo."

