Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig’s Rolex watches at Arjun Tendulkar’s pre-wedding bash cost as much as a luxury car

New Delhi:

Mumbai has been in full wedding mode lately. Big gatherings, festive outfits, familiar faces from cricket and business circles. The pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok simply added another glittering evening to the season. The event took place on March 3, drawing friends of the Tendulkar family and several well-known cricket personalities.

Among the many guests, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig ended up drawing plenty of attention. Not loudly. Not intentionally. But the combination of classic ethnic fashion and a touch of serious luxury did the trick.

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig attend Arjun Tendulkar pre-wedding celebrations

The celebration was hosted by Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, and the guest list reflected their wide circle in the cricketing world. Many players from different eras turned up, dressed in festive Indian wear, giving the evening a warm, celebratory feel even before the main wedding ceremony.

Irfan and Safa walked in quietly, but their styling stood out almost immediately. Nothing exaggerated. No dramatic statements. Just thoughtful choices that worked well together.

Irfan Pathan’s ethnic look: Classic kurta with a modern jacket

Irfan chose a look that felt both traditional and contemporary. He stepped out in a light blue kurta-pyjama, layered with a Nehru jacket featuring a subtle floral texture.

The jacket carried a faint metallic sheen. Not too bright, just enough to catch the light when he moved. It added a modern feel to an otherwise classic outfit. His neatly trimmed beard and slick hairstyle completed the look. Clean lines. Sharp finish. Not flashy. But clearly well put together.

Safa Baig’s elegant olive-green gown and minimal styling

Safa Baig, who prefers staying away from constant public appearances, arrived in an elegant olive-green abaya-inspired gown. The fabric had a gentle shine under the lights. The ruffled detailing along the gown added a soft flow to the silhouette.

She styled the outfit with a silk headscarf, keeping the overall look graceful and understated. Her makeup was intentionally simple. Light base. Soft eyeliner. A muted pink shade on the lips. That was about it. The minimal styling allowed the accessories to stand out naturally. Especially the jewellery. A diamond necklace added sparkle, but it didn’t overpower the outfit.

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig’s luxury watches that caught everyone’s attention

The clothing looked polished. But the accessories told another story entirely. Both Irfan and Safa were wearing Rolex watches, and together the pair reportedly crossed a value of ₹44 lakh.

Safa’s watch was the Rolex Lady-Datejust President 28mm (reference 279178-0015). A striking piece in 18-carat yellow gold. The dial carried diamond hour markers set against a silver background. The President bracelet, known for its semi-circular links, completed the design. According to the brand’s official listing, this particular model is priced around ₹33.17 lakh.

Irfan went with the Rolex Datejust 41mm, a classic choice among watch enthusiasts. His version featured a blue dial, diamond markers and a fluted bezel, paired with the well-known Jubilee bracelet. The configuration sits at roughly ₹11 lakh, based on the brand’s official pricing.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding celebrations

The evening formed part of the wider celebrations leading up to the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, scheduled for March 5, 2026. The festivities are planned across several events, bringing together close friends and family of both households.

Quite a few cricket legends were present at the gathering. Names like Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were spotted during the evening. It felt less like a formal gathering and more like a reunion of the cricketing fraternity.

Some guests arrived in bold fashion choices. Others kept it simple. And somewhere between those styles, Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig stood out. Quietly. Effortlessly. With refined outfits and a pair of watches that were hard to miss.

ALSO READ: Badshah just revealed his most expensive watch; it can buy you houses for your next generation