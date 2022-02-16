Inside Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021 finale: Snehal Thamke, Smita Prabhu lift the coveted crown

Highlights The pageant was organized on a grand scale with contestants being groomed in-depth

Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021 finale was choreographed by industry’s veteran Shie Lobo

The Grand Finale of Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021 was all about glitz, glamour, fashion and style at The Leela Ambience Gurgaon. The event was graced by the who's who of the industry including a panel of celebrity jury with Madhurima Tuli, Aakash Aggarwal, Namrata Senani Garg, Nandita Shekhawat and Namrata Shetty. The pageant was beautifully choreographed by industry’s veteran Shie Lobo.

After several interesting rounds, Snehal Thamke of Maharashtra from Group A and Smita Prabhu from Bangalore of Group B were crowned Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021 in two different categories. Suchita Singhal was announced as the second runner up and Mavis Norton the first runner up from Group A. In Group B, Megha Mehta became the second runner up, and the first runner up title was bagged by Angela Khanna.

After many women from all across India auditioned to be a part of this prestigious life-changing event, 120 self-driven women strived to earn the coveted crown. Conceptualized by Barkha Nangia, Director – Glamour Gurgaon, the pageant is the epitome of womanhood in the modern world. To showcase the beauty and talent of these charismatic ladies, Mrs India – Pride of Nation 2021 also strives to empower them by transforming them into stronger individuals who are aware of their credentials.