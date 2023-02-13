In love with Kiara Advani's fishtail Mumbai reception gown? Here's who custom-made it and the details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM In love with Kiara Advani's fishtail Mumbai reception gown?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. After the hectic festivities, the duo's happy ever after came with their Mumbai reception on Sunday. The newlyweds hosted a grand celebration of their wedding on the ninth floor of Mumbai's St. Regis. All the big names of Bollywood attended the bash but it was Kiara and Sidharth who stole the limelight. The duo entered hand-in-hand in black and white coordinated ensembles. They ditched the traditional red saree and black suit look for an indo-western attire.

Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom. The gorgeous fishtail gown was custom made by popular designer Manish Malhotra. For each of her wedding festivities, Kiara wore Manish Malhotra's designs and impressed the fans with unique choices. At the reception as well, the actress managed to stand out of the crowd. On the other hand, Kiara's jewelry stole the show. She wore a statement emerald and diamond neckpiece. She completed her look with subtle makeup and a low-hair bun.

Talking about Kiara Advani's Mr. Perfect- Sidharth Malhotra opted for a blingy black suit. He perfectly complimented the actress and the duo looked like a match made in heaven.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKiara Advani's fishtail Mumbai reception gown looked gorgeous

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKiara Advani's fishtail Mumbai reception gown looked gorgeous

Soon after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani said their vows, they took to social media and shared their first wedding photos from Rajasthan. They captioned it, "“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." In the photos, the duo can be seen planting a kiss on each other's cheeks.

A couple of days later, Kiara and Sidharth shared another beautiful glimpse of their wedding via a romantic video in which they sealed their ceremony with a kiss.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in films like Satya Prem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. Talking about Sidharth, he was recently seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix. Next he will be seen in Yodha and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.

Read More Lifestyle News