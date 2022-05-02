Impressive looks of Indian celebs at Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRABALGURUNG COSMOINDIA Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani at Met Gala

The impressive looks of Indian celebs at the Met Gala have often managed to grab headlines. Considered as the world's biggest fashion and glamorous night, the event is held to raise the funds for Metropolitan Museum of Art's, Costume Institute in New York. There have been popular Indian faces who have walked the red carpet of Met Gala and impressed all with their sartorial picks. Let's check out the best looks of these celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani:

Deepika Padukone

The Chennai Express actress, Deepika Padukone made her arrival for the first time at the Met Gala event in 2017. The actress has been on the red carpet thrice and every time her look was better than before. Most recently, in 2019, the actress surprised everyone with her appearance in Zac Posen’s pink princess gown which had 400 pieces of embroidery. Before that, in 2018 we saw her in Prabal Gurung’s red gown and in 2017 when she wore a white Tommy Hilfiger gown she looked ethereal.

Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEPIKASCROWN Deepika Padukone

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani has proved that less is more. The gorgeous diva walked the red carpet in the most elegant manner. Isha kept her style very simple in 2017 as she appeared in Maria Chiuri's first couture collection by Dior. Her beautiful gown was in a nude colour that had beads attached to it. In her second appearance in 2019, she chose a lavender colour gown that was made by Prabal Gurung.

Image Source : TWITTER/@HEARSAYNG Isha Ambani

Natasha Poonawalla

A fashion enthusiast Natasha Poonawalla made her debut at the red carpet event of Met Gala in 2018. She appeared in Dolce and Gabbana's off-shoulder light pink gown that had multi-coloured graffiti over it. In the year 2019, she marked her entry in Peter Dundas's silver and ice blue gown which won the approval of fashion critics all over the world.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas always leaves an everlasting impression on her fans from her met gala looks. The actress has been attending the event for the past few years now. Her unique sense of styling at Met Gala has made fashion police go WOW! For her. For her debut in 2017, PeeCee wore a beige colour Ralph Lauren overcoat gown, that had a long trail attached to it. The next year, in 2018, she made people go crazy when she walked the red carpet in a maroon Ralph Lauren gown with a golden embroidered veil from head to shoulders. In 2019, Priyanka went bold and experimental as she went walked hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas in a silver outfit.

Sudha Reddy

Indian Philanthropist Sudha Reddy made her red carpet debut last year in 2021. She chose to outshine her look in a custom Falguni And Shane Peacock ensemble which has a long trail attached to it. She accessorized her look with ear cuffs which made her look stunning.