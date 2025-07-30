ICW 2025: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in rose gold lehenga at Aisha Rao's India Couture Week debut show Aisha Rai debuted at the India Couture Week with her latest collection "Wild at Heart". The collection was inspired by nature; banana leaves, lotus blooms, and palms. Check out the pictures here.

New Delhi:

The India Couture Week is underway in Delhi with several designers showcasing their collection. Aisha Rao debuted at the ICW on day 7 with Sara Ali Khan as the showstopper. Sara walked the ramp in a stunning soft rose gold lehenga with intricate floral embroidery.

The outfit had detailed embroidery work all over, combining pastel and metallic hues. Khan completed her look with minimal makeup and no heavy accessories. She opted to keep her in soft waves.

Aisha Rao's ICW debut collection

Khan's outfit was a part of Aisha Rao's debut collection "Wild at Heart" at the India Couture Week. The collection was inspired by nature; banana leaves, lotus blooms, and palms.

Romantic cuts, shiny fabrics, and soft colors like rose gold, berry, and champagne made the collection stand out. Models walked the ramp in dreamy florals, structured blazers, and richly textured pieces.

The Wild at Heart Collection

Describing the collection, FDCI, in an Instagram post wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Wild at Heart by Aisha Rao, in collaboration with Kohler, is a maximalist ode to nature’s untamed beauty metallics meet whimsy, fantasy meets form. A sanctuary of banana leaves, lotus blooms, and palms, reimagined through Aisha’s signature appliqué and surrealist storytelling. For the first time, romantic silhouettes blend with molten metallics rose golds, berry tones, champagne hues designed for those unafraid of reinvention. Sharp yet soft, the collection features dreamy florals, theatrical blazers, architectural tailoring, and textures rich with memory. A love letter to the wild, and a call to live louder."

The India Couture Week 2025

The India Couture Week began with a Rahul Mishra Show on the first day and Roseroom by Isha Jajodia and Suneet Verma on day 2. Day 3 saw shows from Falguni Shane Peacock and Amit Aggarwal. Tarun Tahiliani and Manish Malhotra presented their collections on day 4 and day 5 had Ritu Kumar and Shantnu & Nikhil. For day 6 was Jayanti Reddy and Rohit Bal. Day 7 saw Aisha Rao and Rimzim Dadu.

(With ANI inputs)

