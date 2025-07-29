ICW 2025: Janhvi Kapoor stuns as showstopper in blush pink lehenga by Jayanti Reddy at India Couture Week Janhvi Kapoot strutted down the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy in an exquisite embellished blush pink fish cut lehenga with saree like pleats at the India Couture Week. Check pictures here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for Jayanti Reddy at the ongoing India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi. The event began on July 23 and will end on July 30 with several designers showcasing their collection. On day 6 of the event, designer Jayanti Reddy showcased her latest collection, "Reclaimed Opulence".

Kapoor channelled her inner desi girl but with a modern twist at ICW. The diva strutted down the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy in an exquisite embellished blush pink fish cut lehenga with saree like pleats from below knees.

Janhvi Kapoor's Blush Pink Lehenga

Kapoor paired the lehenga with a blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline. The cold-shoulder sleeves were adorned with pearl-beaded chain embellishments draping over the upper arms, which added a regal, jewelry-inspired effect.

The long duppatta was draped in a modern way, and no doubt, it perfectly reimagined the Indian ethnic ensemble.

FDCI, in an Instagram post wrote, "Each Jayanti Reddy collection is a revelation dazzling with a craft led approach. This season celebrates antique textiles with Dori work, ornate blooms, birds, paisley, Baroque art, and Deco grids."

The post further reads, "Romantic, whimsical, and layered with fringes and tassels, the ensembles refine Indo-western looks with khada dupattas and clever details meant to be worn, treasured and passed on."

Designers at ICW 2025

The India Couture Week began with a Rahul Mishra Show on the first day and Roseroom by Isha Jajodia and Suneet Verma on day 2. Day 3 saw shows from Falguni Shane Peacock and Amit Aggarwal.

Tarun Tahiliani and Manish Malhotra presented their collections on day 4 and day 5 had Ritu Kumar and Shantnu & Nikhil. For day 6 was Jayanti Reddy and Rohit Bal.

(With ANI inputs)

