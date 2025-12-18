Harnaaz Sandhu dazzles in a sheer golden gown at Miss Cosmo International 2025 | Watch Harnaaz Sandhu made a quiet yet striking return to the spotlight as a Miss Cosmo International 2025 jury member, pairing global pageant credibility with an elegant fashion moment.

New Delhi:

Harnaaz Sandhu has a way of returning to the public eye without trying too hard. The Miss Universe 2021 titleholder has been drawing attention online once again, this time for a fashion appearance that leaned into confidence rather than spectacle. A sheer, embellished gown did the talking, and social media followed closely.

Harnaaz Sandhu joins Miss Cosmo International 2025 jury in Vietnam

Harnaaz recently travelled to Vietnam for Miss Cosmo International 2025, where she joined the jury for the second year in a row. Her role on the panel reflects how comfortably she has moved beyond the crown, remaining a familiar presence in international pageantry.

She was joined by Olivia Yace, who stepped away from her position as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania during the Miss Universe 2025 competition. Together, they formed part of a judging panel that brought experience and perspective rather than ceremony.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s sheer evening gown that turned heads online

During the evening gown segment, Harnaaz opted for a gold and orange ensemble, which was a perfect mix of shimmer and subtlety. The gown featured a halter neckline with a deep plunge, while a sheer panel across the torso added definition without overpowering the look. The skirt, finished in translucent fabric, had a layer of gold and orange sequins.

The sleeveless cut and close-fitting shape added softness to the overall silhouette. It was the kind of outfit that relied more on cut and movement than excess, and it struck a chord with fans watching online.

Harnaaz Sandhu kept things simple

Instead of over-styling the look, Harnaaz kept things simple. Her hair was worn loose, parted down the centre and styled into relaxed blowout waves. Makeup followed the same approach. Feathered brows, winged liner and a glossy caramel-toned lip brought warmth without distraction.

A touch of blush, subtle bronzer and a clean highlight finished the look, giving it a natural glow rather than a stage-heavy finish.