Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Hindu wedding looks decoded; Couple wore Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits

Hardik Pandya-Natasa's Hindu wedding looks decoded

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows in an opulent hotel in Udaipur on February 14.The duo got married in a court wedding in 2020. The pair celebrated their union in grand style. They tied the knot as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in the presence of their close friends and family members.

For their Hindu ceremony, the couple wore custom-made clothes by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Hardik sported a off-white sherwani, while Natasa chose an embroidered lehenga. The couple's classic attire was described in detail by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on Instagram.

Describing Hardik's ethnic look, the designers wrote, "Hardik is an absolutely majestic groom in this regal, off-white jamdani sherwani, masterfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi. Red and green bead highlights add jewelled glam to his look."

About Natasa's wedding look, the designers wrote, "She exudes radiance and romance at its most divine in a lavishly embroidered gota ghagra, blouse and dupatta, shining like only a Goddess can. A gorgeous bandhani dupatta in red provides the perfect contrast to the gold ghagra."

For the pheras, Natasa wore a red chamois satin saree embroidered with gold, pearl, red and green beads and edged with an intricate beaded border. She paired it with a spectacular jadau blouse and organza dupatta.

Meanwhile, for the Christian wedding, Hardik looked charming in a black suit. On the other hand, Natasa donned a beautiful white gown that featured a 15-feet long veil. The cricketer took to his Instagram handle to share the dreamy photos from the ceremony. He captioned the post, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love". Let's have a look at the mesmerising photos of the two.

