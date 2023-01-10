Golden Globes Awards: When Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta aced red carpet fashion

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L), Deepika Padukone and Neena Gupta at Golden Globes

Golden Globes Awards: One of Hollywood's biggest awards nights is all set to take place on January 11. The red carpet will be rolled out in Los Angeles, California and celebrities will put their best foot forward when it comes to dressing up. India is being represented at the Golden Globes by SS Rajamouli's RRR, which has been nominated in two categories- Best Picture - Non-English Language and Best Song -Motion Picture for Naatu Naatu. Whether or not RRR will script history at Golden Globes will be seen shortly. Until then, we take a look at the times when Indian celebrities styled themselves for the red carpet ceremony of the Hollywood awards show.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dressed up in a Ralph Lauren gown in a subtle yellow colour. Her look was for the Golden Globes after-party in 2017.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESDeepika Padukone at 2017 Golden Globes after-party event

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been attending Golden Globes for some years now. From an off-shoulder gown in pink to Ralph Lauren metallic gown with a plunging neckline, The Matrix Resurrections actress never fails to impress with her red-carpet fashion.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESPriyanka Chopra at 2017 Golden Globes

Neena Gupta

Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta opted for a saree in a nude shade and defined elegance and style on the Golden Globes after-party red carpet in 2019.

Meher Tatna

Meher Tatna, the Indian-origin producer, actress and the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, wore a fiery red dress at the Golden Globes in 2018.

Image Source : SOURCEDActress and producer Meher Tatna at 2018 Golden Globes

