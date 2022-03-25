From Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya-Abhishek, Indian celebrities who dazzled the Oscar's red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @NAROOKTHATSIT @AISHU4EVER @BRO Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel dazzled on the red carpet.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is around the corner, which will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 2022. The event which celebrates international cinema is graced by artists all across the globe, and in the past years, there were many Indian celebrities who made their dazzling appearance on the red carpet as well.

Here is this list of Indian celebrities who took Indian cinema a notch higher and made every Indian proud.

A.R Rahman

Music Maestro of India, A.R Rahman was twice nominated for Academy Awards. One was for Best Original Score and the other was Best Original Song for the movie Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman won both the awards and left all the Indians in awe of him. He was seen donning a black kurta- churidar by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, as he happily posed for the picture while holding the gold trophies in his hands. In 2011 he was nominated for the same categories for his contribution in 127 hours. Other than that Resul Pookutty an Indian sound engineer bagged the 81st Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for the film Slumdog Millionaire, which also gave him overnight fame.

Priyanka Chopra

Our very own desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jones. Though till now Priyanka has not been nominated for an Academy Award, the actress has made her mark in the Hollywood industry and has been seen attending the ceremony. Priyanka Chopra was the sole Indian presenter at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016 which adds to her glorious achievement. The actress looked gorgeous in a sweeping white lace gown designed by Zuhair Murad. The exotic girl will also attend the 94th Academy awards.

Dev Patel

Actor Dev Patel who is best known for the role he played in the film Lion, graced the 89th Academy Awards. Dev was nominated for an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor that he portrayed in the film Lion, even though the actor lost the award to Moonlight fame actor Maheshala Ali. Dev walked the red carpet with his mother, where Dev was looking dapper in a black & white tuxedo suit with a black bow tie.

Aamir Khan

The Perfectionist of B-Town Aamir Khan made his arrival felt at the 74th Academy Awards. His film Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category but sadly, the actor did not win the award for the same. As Khan does not uses social media we got a glimpse of his red carpet appearance from the picture shared by producer Sunita Gowarikar, who captioned the picture as "Seems like yesterday! 20 years of Lagaan." She added the hashtags #theacademy, #timeflies, #flashes, #blure and #losangeles to her post. In the picture, Aamir was seen in black kurta- churidar matching ex-wife Reena Dutta while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker paired in white with his wife Sunita.

Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat is another Indian celebrity who appeared in the 83rd edition of the Academy Awards in 2011. The actress wore a sparkly thigh-high white gown which added to her beauty. By sharing the throwback picture on social media the actress wrote - “Remembering my appearance at the #Oscars, great fun! Oscar 2011. Red Carpet,”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

The glam queen of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan also walked the red carpet of the 2011 Oscar Awards. Where Aishwarya Rai made her appearance in a shimmery sequin strapless gown by Armani Privé, her husband Abhishek was seen in a formal suit.

Irrfan Khan

Ace Actor of Bollywood, late Irrfan Khan was a part of the 2009 Oscars Awards ceremony. Khan looked dashing in a tuxedo as he walked the red carpet. He gained a lot of popularity for his work in Indian as well as international cinema. His special projects in Hollywood were Life of Pi, Jurassic world. Inferno among others.

Frieda Pinto

Actress Frieda Pinto also graced the red carpet quite a few times. The first time this sizzling beauty walked the carpet was along with the cast of Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. Then last year, she set the red carpet on fire with her fiery look. Pinto, turned up the heat as she wore a Galia Lahav gown with a thigh-high slit. She is best known for starring in films such as Immortals, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Love Sonia.

Anil Kapoor

Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has won many Indian hearts by contributing to Hindi cinema. The actor also attended the Oscar award in 2009 for his game-changer film Slumdog Millionaire. He was seen in a cheerful mood while he held the trophy in his hand on the red carpet. The actor was seen in a formal suit which added to his dashing persona. The film got 10 nominations at the 81st Academy Award, out of which the film bagged 8 trophies back home.