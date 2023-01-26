Fringe pants to cut-outs, Neha Batra gives fashion goals for the summer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Batra gives fashion goals for the summer

The rules of summer fashion are changing drastically. It's not just about wearing comfortable clothes these days. The easiest way to keep up with the current trend is to follow what and who is making waves on the internet. Lately, social media influencer Neha Batra has been putting some new trends on the map for the coming summers. Her outfits incorporate some of the coolest pieces of the moment and act as an inspiration to include some of them in our own wardrobes. With summer officially creeping in, here are some of her best looks for the season.

Neha Batra recently flaunted a 'beach vibe' look for the summer with a blue knee-length dress. The blue shirt dress consisted of full-arm loose sleeves which accentuated her overall look. She paired it with simple sandals rather than matching them with lace heels or pointed heels. The cut-out dress looked like a perfect solution to your beach vacation 'what to wear' problem.

Summer is also a good excuse to bring out the fringes. While the look is common in summer, there is a good chance that one might overdo it. Recently, Neha Batra shared photos showing off full fringe pants and a pale blue top. To go with the outfit, she took a yellow mini bag. In the case of fringe fashion, the hairstyle also plays a major role. Neha turned the time back and went for a minimal hat. The hat provided a whole new fashion look for fringe wear.

Yellow is one of the colours that you'd see a lot during summer. It goes well with the climate and also makes everything colourful. Neha Batra, in one of her looks, went all-in for yellow. She wore a yellow mini gown with minimal make-up. She gave a little twist to her complete look by going for white sports shoes. He also wore rounded black shades to compliment the attire. This is certainly one of the looks that will work out for your beach vacation.

