Fashion Face-off: Priyanka Chopra or Zendaya, who wore this chic suit better?

Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya

Emerald green paired with purple seems to be a new fashion fad for divas. Global superstar Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood actress Zendaya aced the combination as they wore the stunning outfit during their recent events. Shooting of Vanity Fair magazine cover, PeeCee gave a whacky touch to the outfit as she went bold with her makeup and hairstyle. Zendaya, on the other hand, opted for the same green suit and purple blouse from Pierpaolo Piccioli Valentino Rendez Vous collection for the promotional event of her film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

While the outfits are the same, the actresses gave it their own twist with little altercations. While Priyanka curled her hair into a messy hairstyle and wore a dark lip-shade, Zendaya kept it simple with sleek-straight hair and neutral makeup. Check out the pictures here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEGRAHAMNORTONSHOWOFFICIAL Zendaya

Sharing Priyanka Chopra's photos from the shoot, Vanity Fair shared on its Instagram account. "After becoming one of India’s biggest movie stars, @PriyankaChopra left home at the peak of her Hindi film career and created, step-by-step, a position in Hollywood that’s reaching new heights. With the rom-com ‘Text for You’ and Amazon’s ambitious spy series ‘Citadel’ on the horizon, 2022 will see Priyanka playing the kind of lead film roles she had in India.

“It’s taken a lot of pavement pounding to be able to get people’s attention, and to be able to get an acceptance of the fact that someone like me can be the lead of a Hollywood feature,” she says. “There’s very few of us from South Asia who get to do that. I hope that the part that I play in it will sort of push the envelope a little bit.”

A video of Zendaya wearing the outfit was posted on Valentino's verified account. "For her appearance on @thegrahamnortonshowofficial, @zendaya opted for a green suit and purple blouse from @pppiccioli’s #ValentinoRendezVous collection, styled by @luxurylaw (sic)," the caption of the post read.

Priyanka or Zendaya, who do you think pulled off the suit better?