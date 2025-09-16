Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter Vivian Wilson debuts at NYFW 2025 | PHOTOS Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter, made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in Alexis Bittar’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. Her powerful walk combined style with a statement on identity, inclusivity, and trans visibility.

New York Fashion Week has witnessed countless historic moments, but this year, there was one debut that particularly stole the show! Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged trans daughter of Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, made her debut on the runway, making waves across the world of fashion.

Vivian's look wasn't merely about style; it was about exposure, bravery, and redefining what is normal on the world's largest stage. With her entrance, Vivian let the world know she was more than a well-known last name, but rather a voice and presence unto herself.

Vivian Wilson’s powerful debut

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARLATOMANELLI)Vivian Wilson’s debut looks blended elegance with bold statements

Vivian made her runway debut at designer Alexis Bittar’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on 12 September. Dressed in a shimmering red gown with a “Miss South Carolina” sash, she was part of a collection inspired by a dream-sequence take on ‘Miss USA 1991’. The show highlighted states where trans rights are under threat, adding a powerful political edge to the fashion.

Fashion and identity

Apart from her beautiful appearance, Vivian's debut was symbolic. Some of the other outfits she modelled were a smooth knit sweater in combination with a mermaid skirt and an aggressive armour-style outfit. Her presence on the catwalk mirrored the way fashion is now increasingly being utilised to celebrate who people are, break down stereotypes, and fuel debate about inclusivity.

Who is Vivian Jenna Wilson

Vivian Jenna Wilson is the 21-year-old trans daughter of Elon Musk and writer Justine Wilson. Through her New York Fashion Week debut, she has emerged not only as a model but as a beacon of courage and representation within the fashion industry. Her walk was more than a show; it was a statement of selfhood and strength.

Vivian Wilson’s coming-out and trans identity

Vivian Wilson came out as trans in 2020 through an Instagram Story, where she announced, “I said, ‘I’m trans. She/her pronouns,’”. She uses her social media presence to talk about trans issues, her personal struggles, and more.

Vivian Wilson’s debut wasn’t just a milestone for her career; it was a reminder of how fashion can amplify voices and stories often overlooked. Taking the runway with courage, she made her first walk a declaration of inclusivity and individuality, giving the audience more than a flash of style: she gave them a message.

