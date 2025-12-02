Le Bal des Débutantes 2025: Jinnah’s great-great-granddaughter Ella Wadia emerges as a fashion name to watch Ella Wadia delivered a standout fashion moment at Le Bal des Débutantes 2025 in Paris, appearing in a sculpted Elie Saab couture gown that instantly drew global attention.

New Delhi:

Le Bal des Debutantes, also called le Bal, is an annual fashion event held in Paris, France. Originally known as the Crillon event, the debutante event was first held on July 10, 1958. The ball's debutantes are frequently from aristocratic, commercial, political, and entertainment families worldwide.

This year, Ella Wadia, great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, was among the Le Bal des Debutantes 2025.

Who is Ella Wadia?

Ella Wadia is the daughter of Jehangir Wadia (managing director of Bombay Dyeing, Go First and Bombay Realty) and fashion designer Celina Wadia. Her family belongs to the prominent Wadia Group business empire.

More historically, Ella is described as the great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, via his daughter and her descendants.

So, Ella isn’t just making waves for her own debut; she carries a legacy that ties business, culture and history together.

What happened at Le Bal des Débutantes 2025

Le Bal des Débutantes is an annual, invite-only debutante ball held in Paris; it’s often described as a “glamour + tradition + global elite” event.

In 2025, Ella Wadia was among the select young women to debut. Her appearance immediately caught attention.

For the event, she donned a strapless haute-couture gown by Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab, with delicate embellishments and, body-hugging silhouette, making her stand out on the red carpet.

Her participation added a unique mix of legacy, glamour and cross-cultural story to the night.

The list of Le Bal des Debutantes 2025

Carolina Lansing, the granddaughter of designer Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany, daughter of Belgian businessman Olivier Janssens and Elisabeth de Balkany and granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy

Isabelle d'Orleans, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill

Jillian Chan, the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng

Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, daughter of Alvaro de Orleans-Borbon and goddaughter of King Juan Carlos of Spain

Almudena Dailly de Orleans, daughter of Pierre-Louis Dailly and Princess Adelaide de Orleans

Isabelle von Perfall, daughter of Baron Alexander von Perfall.

Ruby Kemper, granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, former owner of MGM Studios

Carolina Lansing, granddaughter of Carolina Herrera

Alice Wang, daughter of Chuanfu Wang, founder of BYD, a technology and automotive giant, and Stella Li, CEO of BYD Americas

Sarah Bae, daughter of investment banker Joseph Bae and former ELLE editor, Janice Lee

Eugenia of Hohenzollern, daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern

Bronwyn Vance, daughter of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

Reagan Sacks, daughter of David Sacks, chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and Jacqueline Sacks, founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven

Josephine Haas, daughter of Sebastien and Claire-Sophie Haas, is a lawyer specialising in film law and the marketing and communications director for a major French company

Eliza Lindroth, descendant of Martin Wiberg, the Swedish inventor

Alexandra Moxey, daughter of Patrick Moxey, founder of Ultra Records

Eirini Zarifi, daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi.

Rysa Panday, sister of Ananya Panday and daughter of Chunky and Bhavna Panday, made her ball debut in 2024. She also donned Lebanese designer Elie Saab's off-shoulder gown.

