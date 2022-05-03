Eid al Fitr 2022: 4 ways to create amazing Eid outfits without doing much

Follow us on Image Source : KREEVA Ways to create amazing Eid outfits

The chand baaliyan paired with the light and dark royal shades, a mesmerizing kajal look, delicious food and refreshing drinks; welcome to the time of the year when getting dressed up needs no excuse. With Eid just around the corner, the festivities have already begun and shoppers are excited to explore outfit ideas without doing much and look their best.

Fresh and calm colours like the pastels in the hues of yellows, blues, and lilacs are the latest trends among the outfits for the festival. While the evergreen classic whites and blacks along-with the bold pinks, reds, blue and others; continue to have a permanent room in every wardrobe. Kreeva brings to you the perfect range of outfits for Eid 2022 which screams festivities and is a perfect blend of ethnic-vogue styles and versatility.

Gorgeous Pastels bringing the calm

Resplended sharara in hues of pale green, blush pink, peach pink etc with golden gottapatti and details is everyone's favorite when opting for an elegant outfit. The soft net base flare of the sharara creates a perfect match with the embroidered and shimmery kurta. Steal away the thunder this Eid by completing the look with a net dupatta and chunky earrings for both day and night gatherings with your friends & family.

Image Source : KREEVA Gorgeous Pastels bringing the calm

Bold and Beautiful in Regal

Dazzle up your Eid look with this breathtaking emerald hue of green, maroons & rani pink sharara set. This deeper shade symbolizes growth, vibrancy and energy and sets a perfect tone for all the festival get-togethers. The intricate embroidery in goldwith heavy sequins work will surely make head turn. The golden borders add an elegant quotient to the entire outfit. Round off the look with half-done hair/sleek bun, a matching pair of juttis and a glam ethnic makeup.

Image Source : KREEVA Bold and Beautiful in Regal

The Timeless Beauty in Anarkali

Become a fashion inspiration with an ethereal Anarkali set that is stocked with gracefulness and charm. The outfit showcases heavy Resham, intricate embroidery work & mirror work all over the kurta coupled with a sequined or net dupatta is a perfect outfit choice to ace your Eid outfit without doing much. Complete the timeless look by pairing it with matching jhumkas/earrings and chunky bangles. The smokey eyes will be an ideal look to flaunt with this outfit.

Image Source : KREEVA The Timeless Beauty in Anarkali

Suit Suit Karda

Suits never go out of style for their comfort and effortless glam look. Pant style salwar suit with heavy embellishment work and plain pants and dupatta. This glamorous look will surely make you the centre of everyone’s attention. Add a set of traditional earrings & neckpiece, sparkling juttis and a tone of soft make-up to slay like a queen

Image Source : KREEVA Suit Suit Karda

(This article is attributed to Mr Manthan Dhameliya, Owner, Kreeva)