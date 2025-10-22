‘Lil Sabyasachi girlie!’ Baby Dua Padukone becomes the cutest face of Sabyasachi Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their first photos with baby Dua, all dressed in Sabyasachi’s ‘The New India’ collection. The family’s coordinated couture looks, in red and ivory, have melted hearts and redefined timeless Indian elegance.

New Delhi:

There are fashion moments...and then there are moments that redefine love in couture. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just shared their first family portraits with baby Dua, and the internet collectively went “aww.” Styled head-to-toe in Sabyasachi, the trio looked like a living postcard of grace, legacy and quiet opulence.

The photographs, shared by Sabyasachi as well, feature Deepika in a kurta set, embroidered with gold zardosi detailing from The New India collection, layered with traditional gold jewellery and finished with mogra flowers pinned neatly in her low bun. Ranveer complements her in a cream silk kurta set with an ivory embroidered Nehru jacket and a multi-strand pearl necklace, understated but regal. Little Dua, cradled between them, wears a matching red kurta and pajama with tiny gold detailing. These pictures are proof that elegance, it seems, runs in the family.

Deepika, Ranveer and Dua's Sabyasachi moment

Sabyasachi’s caption simply read: “Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Dua Padukone Singh in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery. The New India Collection.” But the images say far more, about modern Indian familyhood draped in tradition, about the soft power of heritage, and about a designer who continues to translate nostalgia into style.

There’s a comforting timelessness to this campaign. Fan were quick to react to the pictures and everyone was gushing over baby Dua. Comment's like, "Baby Dua’s Sabyasachi outfit is so cute," "Wholesome picture of Deepveer and their little one" and "Cutest sabyasachi model ever" flooded the feed. Take a look:

About Dua Padukone Singh

Baby Dua Padukone Singh was born on September 8, 2024. The tiny munchkin has been kept out of the public gaze. This choice aptly reflects Deepika and Ranveer's intensely private style of family life. The couple has been keeping their daughter away from the limelight since she was born, instead enjoying those initial gentle months of motherhood away from prying lenses. This Diwali photoshoot is the first time fans have ever seen baby Dua, so the moment feels even more special.

