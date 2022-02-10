Disha Patani to Ileana D'Cruz, know about bikini choices of your favourite Bollywood divas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI, ILEANA D'CRUZ Types of bikini

As summers are all set to knock on your doors, it's time for you to bring out your bikinis. And if you are struggling to find a perfect one for your body type, here we have our Bollywood divas who can be your real inspirations. Introduced in 1946, the garment is now available in several styles and versions such as microkini, tankini, and Monokini to pick from. From Disha Patani acing a strappy bikini to Ileana D'Cruz rocking a ruffle one, check out these celebrities and pick a style to match your body type and mood.

Bandeaukini

A bandeaukini, alternatively called a bandini, bandkini or bandikini, is a bandeau top that has no straps going over the shoulders and is worn with any bikini bottom. Disha Patani gives us major goals when it comes to swimwear and bikinis. The actress recently shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing a beige bandeaukini.

Skirtini

The skirtini is beachwear that features a bikini top and a small, skirted bottom. Ileana D'Cruz celebrates every inch and curve in this red hot bikini.

Sling bikini

The sling bikini is also known as suspender bikini, suspender thong, slingshot bikini or just slingshot. It is a one-piece suit that provides less coverage than skirtini and bandeaukini.

Microkini

A microkini (or micro bikini) is an extremely minimalist bikini. Priyanka Chopra, shows you how to nail the look.

Monokini

One of the most loved and easy to wear bikinis. It covers the top body pretty well. Newlywed Mouni Roy sets a great example of how to style it.