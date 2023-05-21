Diana Penty keeps it bossy and glamorous at Cannes red carpet in black indo-wester Tuxedo | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIANA PENTY Diana Penty

Diana Penty’s much-anticipated appearance on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival has left us in awe. From tassel to tuxedo! the actress seems to love black for her Cannes fashion parade. Stepping onto the red carpet, Diana, who looked chick and glamorous, donned a striking ensemble that exuded contemporary elegance. She dropped some gorgeous pictures on the red carpet of Cannes, 2023.

She wore a 'different' black tuxedo, which had an indo-western touch in a black cropped jacket paired with a matching black bottom. She ramped up the glam quotient with the top with a deep neckline. The actor sported her midriff boldly. Diana's soft features added a chic touch to this apparent male attire. The actress opted for minimal makeup. She paired the dress with a pair of matching black heels. Sharing her look, Diana wrote "Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my @greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya'll think?!"

Prior to this, Diana wore a black tassel dress and a glittery outfit for her Cannes appearances. The 'Cocktail' actress sported a chic tasselled black short dress to raise the temperature. Diana accentuated her glamorous look with dramatic eye makeup. She wore the tassel jacket over a sheer black top. The actress wrote in the caption, "Tassels always worth the hassle."

Excited about her Cannes appearance, Diana, representing Grey Goose at the 76th edition, said, "India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience." Diana made her Cannes debut in 2019. She served several fashionable looks at the gala. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma leaves for Cannes 2023, to make her debut along with Kate Winslet | VIDEO

Apart from her, Aishwarya Rai to Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta, a host of Indian celebrities have walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Anushka Sharma, too, is expected to make her Cannes red carpet debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet.

