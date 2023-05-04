Designer Priyanka Mallick's journey from Singur to Buckingham Palace; designs King Charles III outfits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Mallick's designs

Indian designer Priyanka Mallick has designed King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s outfits for the King Charles’ coronation ceremony, which is scheduled for May 6. She designed one of the coronation dresses of Queen Camila. The British Royal Family noted the gesture and sent out a letter thanking Priyanka, who hails from Singur in Hooghly district, situated about 50 km from Kolkata.

Priyanka was praised by the 'Queen of Consort', who noted her as a 'very talented artist' for having designed the dress. The letter read, "I would like to thank you, on behalf of The Queen Consort, for so kindly sending your lovely dress design. Her Majesty was touched that you would think of her in this way and would have me thank you for taking the time to send us your sketches. You are a very talented artist. This comes with The Queen Consort's warmest thanks”.

Not only did she design a dress for the British Queen, but she also said that she was going to wear it at one of the events during King Charles III's coronation. She has also designed a brooch for the King, who will accede to the British throne and be crowned a monarch officially on May 6 in Westminster.

Speaking to India TV, Priyanka said, "I designed the new Queen's dress and King’s brooch. It has been a long conversation with the Royal Family for the last six months. I got an appreciation letter from the Queen for my designs. After that, I designed the brooch for the King too".

(Inputs from Sujit Das)

Read More Lifestyle News