Will Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2026 shape Indian style? Designer Abhishek Sharma has a different view

Every December, the global fashion calendar waits for Pantone’s Colour of the Year like it’s a cosmic memo, a single shade meant to influence wardrobes, runways and retail racks across continents. But at an intimate couture showcase in New Delhi last week, designer Abhishek Sharma offered a refreshingly Indian counterpoint: not everything needs global permission.

At The Upper House by Tivoli, Chhattarpur, Sharma unveiled his latest couture collection, Ratiaranya, in an immersive presentation that felt less like a trend forecast and more like a quiet emotional unfolding. Rooted in instinct rather than instruction, the showcase asked a timely question: Does Indian fashion really need to look West for cues anymore?

Couture led by emotion, not instruction manuals

As shared by Abhishek, "Inspired by the idea of awakening and emotional connection, Ratiaranya drew from Rati, the goddess of passion, exploring love, desire and instinct through couture silhouettes that felt deeply personal. The collection moved fluidly between contrasts, softness and strength, restraint and expression, capturing moments that felt intimate rather than performative."

The colour palette itself subtly made the argument. Instead of anchoring itself to a single “of-the-moment” shade, the collection unfolded through midnight blues, musk tones, rose hues, honeyed grape, kajal blacks, sunlit yellows, soft greens and skin-inspired neutrals. Layered thoughtfully, the colours created warmth and depth, proof that emotion can be a stronger compass than trend reports.

Craft as the quiet hero

True to couture’s roots, craftsmanship anchored the show. Metal wirework, three-dimensional body sculpting, resham embroidery, appliqué, beadwork, pleating and surface manipulation formed the backbone of the collection. Crystals, stones and fringes appeared sparingly, never shouting, always catching the light just enough to be noticed. The show closed with OG global supermodel Ujjwala Raut as the showstopper, her commanding presence delivering a powerful finale that reinforced the confidence and emotional intensity of Ratiaranya.

So, will Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2026 influence Indian fashion?

When asked directly whether Pantone’s Colour of the Year would impact Indian fashion sensibilities, Sharma didn’t hesitate. “I feel India is all about celebration. I personally don’t follow any trend or any colour that is happening worldwide. I just go with my feeling.”

It’s a sentiment that feels increasingly relevant in an industry where Indian designers are no longer seeking validation but setting their own visual narratives. In a country where colour is cultural, emotional and ritualistic, reducing expression to a single global shade can feel limiting.

A gentle reality check for Gen Z

Sharma was equally candid when asked about style advice for Gen Z, a generation often accused of chasing trends at breakneck speed. “I think they are going with the latest trend. I would appreciate it more if they went with individuality.”

In an era of algorithm-driven aesthetics and viral micro-trends, the advice lands softly but firmly: style, like couture, lasts longer when it comes from within. If Ratiaranya proved anything, it’s that Indian fashion doesn’t need to react to global colour announcements to stay relevant. Sometimes, instinct is the trend, and feeling is the forecast.

Forward-thinking, quietly rebellious, and unapologetically personal. Just like good couture should be!

