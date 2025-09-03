Deepika Padukone serves relaxed glamour in oversized silk shirt and fringe skirt at Louis Vuitton Prize Deepika Padukone turned heads in Paris as the first Indian juror at the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025. Dressed in an oversized silk shirt with abstract prints and a golden fringe mini skirt, she redefined global fashion while representing India on the world stage.

Deepika Padukone has always been more than an actor...She’s a cultural force. This week, she made history in Paris as the first Indian juror at the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025, standing alongside global fashion icons like Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams.

The 'Piku' star's presence wasn’t just about representation, but about redefining how Indian talent is seen on the world’s most influential fashion stage. And of course, Deepika did it in a look that was every bit as bold as her milestone moment. Her look instantly caught our attention!

Deepika Padukone's Parisian turn-around look

On the wedding day, Deepika opted for an outfit plucked directly from Louis Vuitton's shelves, finding just the right harmony between laid-back chic and show-stopping glamour. She sported an oversized silk blouse, speckled with muted abstract motifs in sun-browned yellow and brown tones, with a collared neckline and unrestrictive silhouette.

To balance the flowing top, she matched it with a golden mini skirt that was drenched in floor-sweeping fringe trim, playing with movement and light at each step. Her ensemble was finished with a shiny black handbag, light makeup, and a high bun that left the focus solely on her outfit.

Why it matters

Fashion is not about garments; it's about positioning. With this look, Deepika solidified her position as an international ambassador for Indian talent. By taking on a juror role, she is not merely consuming fashion; she is deciding its fate. That role reversal is as monumental as the look she decided to wear.

Style takeaway from Deepika Padukone

What gives Deepika's look so potent is the fluid equilibrium: oversized and fitted, earthy and metallic, relaxed and couture. It's a lesson in contrast styling, ideal for anyone looking to play around with combining easy fits and show-stopping pieces.

As Deepika Padukone stepped into the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025 in Paris, she was not just another celebrity who had been dressed by a global fashion brand. She was India's representative in fashion's most intimate jury room. And her appearance: cutting-edge, bold, based in luxury, was a testament to the fact that when Deepika arrives, she arrives large.