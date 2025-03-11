Deepika Padukone exudes vintage charm in Louis Vuitton ensemble at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Deepika Padukone , who is always a fashion diva, again stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week as she oozed vintage glamour in a beautiful Louis Vuitton outfit. The Bollywood starlet turned heads as she shared a few beautiful pictures of her wearing a pristine white oversised blazer. The look, from Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, was absolutely in tune with Deepika's sophisticated yet bohemian nature.

She had her hair done up in a polished pony secured with a scarf and finished the look with simple makeup, show-stopping earrings, black gloves, heels and a big chic hat. Combining her poised demeanour with effortless poise, Deepika was the epitome of vintage style at one of the world's most highly regarded fashion events.

Deepika once again cemented her position on the world fashion scene by attending the show at the famous courtyard of the Louvre Palace, The Cour Carrée du Louvre. Being the first Indian to be appointed as a worldwide ambassador for both Cartier and Louis Vuitton, she has been instrumental in boosting India's stature in the world of luxury fashion and igniting a new trend of Indian celebrities. With her flawless elegance and ability to channel vintage charm, Deepika never fails to enthral her overseas outings.

As soon as Deepika shared these pictures on her Instagram, many celebs along with fans praised her. Ranveer Singh, as always, once again caught everyone's attention with his comments. He wrote, "For God's sake, have mercy on me."

Deepika has been a major force in the fashion industry as a global spokesperson for Louis Vuitton. She was recently spotted at the Forbes Summit in Abu Dhabi, where she shone like a golden girl, and at Cartier's 25th Anniversary celebration in Dubai, where she wore a black beauty. Being the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton, her affiliation with the houses has been a major turning point in her career.