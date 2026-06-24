Decoding Deepika Padukone's maternity look: Sabyasachi kurta and designer bag worth more than trip to Europe

New Delhi:

In terms of her maternity wardrobe, actress Deepika Padukone has consistently struck the right balance between comfort and elegance. At one of her recent dining events, she once again proved that understated fashion can impress people just as much as glamorous red-carpet outfits do.

As the expectant mother left for her dinner event, she opted for a floral green kurta from the collection by designer Sabyasachi in 2021.

A floral Sabyasachi pick with timeless appeal

In the event, Deepika had chosen a bespoke green kurta which had been adorned with Sabyasachi's hallmark floral prints from his 2021 "Big Bloom" line. The outfit had an airy fit and could thus comfortably be worn by Deepika since she was in her advanced stages of pregnancy. The floral print brought a fresh touch to the overall ensemble, while the deep green colour created a subtle impact.

Comfort-first maternity fashion

What is noteworthy about Deepika's most recent maternity outfit is her insistence on comfort-centric fashion. Loose-fitting kurtas, relaxed tailoring, and airy materials are some elements that she has been showcasing in many of her public looks. This particular look is no exception, highlighting the fact that maternity fashion needn’t only depend on large-sized basics.

A loose-fitting kurta is not only comfortable but chic enough for an evening event.

The luxury touch: Louis Vuitton Douphine MM

To top off her entire ensemble, Deepika wore her Louis Vuitton Douphine MM bag in the signature monogrammed canvas of Louis Vuitton.

The bag, which costs about Rs 3.7 lakh, added some elegance to the casual kurta ensemble.

Why the look works

While the floral kurta provides ease and convenience, the designer label and the luxury handbag take the whole look to another level.

This example shows that fashion is not always about the perfectly crafted outfit but also about choosing pieces that are honest and true. This particular look by Deepika seems to be very wearable and seasonally appropriate; perhaps, this is why it has become so popular with fashionistas.

The lesson of understated elegance

Maternity fashion for celebrities usually implies bold shapes and showy outfits. This time, however, Deepika Padukone has shown something different.

Wearing a floral Sabyasachi kurta, no accessories and a luxurious Louis Vuitton handbag, she proved that understated elegance will never go out of fashion.

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