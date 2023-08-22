Classic to Boho: 5 trendy ways to style a pantsuit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM These are 5 trendy ways one can style their pantsuit.

Pantsuits have been making a huge comeback in the fashion world recently, and it’s no surprise why. They’re the perfect combination of sophisticated style and comfort, and no matter what the occasion is, they’re sure to make a statement. Whether you’re looking for something professional for the office, or something more daring for a night out, there’s something for everyone in the world of pantsuits. Here are 5 trendy ways to style a pantsuit:

The Classic Look: The classic look is a timeless one that never looks out of place. Stick with neutral colours such as navy, black, or white, and pair them with a simple shirt or blouse. Accessorise with minimal jewellery, like stud earrings and a dainty necklace. This is the perfect look for job interviews or any other formal occasion.

The Boho Look: For something more relaxed and carefree, opt for a boho chic look. Go for bold colours and patterns such as floral or paisley prints, and pair them with an off-the-shoulder blouse or vintage t-shirt. Complete the look with chunky jewellery, platform sandals, and some funky sunglasses.

The Monochrome Look: Monochrome looks are always in style and are super easy to achieve. Pick one colour and stick with it from top to bottom, then add some statement jewellery for extra impact. This look is great for both day and night, so you can rock it no matter where you go!

The Layered Look: Layering is the perfect way to add texture and dimension to any outfit. Start with a simple pantsuit as your base layer, then add on a blazer or cardigan to give it some extra structure. Add on some statement jewellery pieces and choose eye-catching shoes to complete the look.

The Punk Look: For something more daring, go all out with a punk rock-inspired look. Start with a leather pantsuit and pair it with chunky boots and lots of studded jewellery. Add on an animal print scarf or hat for an extra pop of edge.

No matter what your style is, there’s something for everyone when it comes to styling a pantsuit. From the classic to the edgy and everywhere in between, you can create endless looks just by switching up your accessories and layering pieces. So go ahead, get creative and make your pantsuit look unique.

Read More Lifestyle News