Christmas 2022: Men's partywear ideas that will make you stand out from the crowd

Christmas 2022: Men looking to attend a party during this festive season must do away with regular jeans and shirts if they want to stand out from the crowd. Men's styling and fashion have been reaching newer heights every day and with the winter setting in, the options of layering clothes will also be available. If you are looking to take your winter styling a notch above this Christmas and New Year's, let us help you out.

Trucker jacket

It is winter season and the perfect time to invest in a trucker jacket. They look stylish and will keep you warm in this chilly weather. Style them with jeans to get the perfect denim-on-denim look or chinos, and you will be good to go for any party.

Semi-casual look

Men's semi-casual looks come in lots of variety. A classic and uber-stylish pick would be well-fitted jeans and T-shirt with a blazer on top. This look also offers a lot of scope with accessories.

Knitwear

Knitwear is classy and speaks volumes about your personal style. A classic sweater and shirt can be styled with chinos, formal pants and even denim. Just be carful to match the right colours and you will have all eyes on you.

Overshirts

Overshirts in checks have been a favourite pick for men. If you are looking to make a statement without much effort, look for an overshirt and style it with denim. They look good on men with a good build and who are tall.

Striped shirts

Striped shirts look cool on every man. If you wear it with a T-shirt for layering, denim and sneakers, then you have got the perfect partywear outfit. However, since this look is easily put together and is not much trouble, put some thought into accessorising it.

