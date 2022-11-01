Celebrity makeup artist Aanal Savaliya aims to revolutionalise the makeup industry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Makeup artist Aanal Savaliya has opened her venture named Orange: The Salon

Every woman wishes to look like a queen on her D-day. And why not? It is the most special day of their life. Enhancing the beauty and turning dream wedding look into reality, bridal makeup artist Aanal Savaliya has established herself as one of the leading makeup artists in Gujarat. Giving a dreamy look to her clients, the celebrated makeup artist has introduced different makeup trends with her 'Orange The Salon' venture. It is an ideal destination for beauty, cosmetics, and personal care.

Having weaved magic with her makeup on D-Town celebrities like Janki Bodiwala, Shraddha Dangar, Monal Gajjar, Deeksha Joshi, Bhakti Kubavat, and Aanchal Shah, the MUA feels fortunate to work with the best names from the industry. She says, "Every celebrity I have worked with is unique in their way. My collaboration with them helped me experiment with distinguished looks. It is wonderful to try something new and get out of your comfort zone."

At the onset of her career, the biggest challenge for Aanal was time management. "It became strenuous when there were multiple celebrity shoots. With limited manpower, things became topsy-turvy, but I am glad we have overcome the struggle and have a team of highly-trained makeup artists and stylists", she revealed. Other than this, Aanal Savaliya is now eyeing to take Orange The Salon a notch higher.

The celebrity makeup artist has some massive plans to expand her salon across India and overseas. Offering excellent beauty and makeup services to clients, Aanal Savaliya has a loyal clientele from India and overseas. On a parting note, the MUA stated that her goal is to revolutionalise the makeup industry by introducing beauty trends and taking her salon to an international level.

