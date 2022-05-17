Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Cannes Film Festival 2022: Urvashi Rautela to set the ramp on fire, gets spotted at the Mumbai airport | PICS

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Urvashi Rautela is one of the heart-throbbing celebrities in the Bollywood celebrities who has impressed everyone with her scintillating looks and personality. The actress has once again made our hearts skip a beat, as she makes a scrumptious entrance at the Mumbai airport. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she was heading to attend the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. Urvashi's glamorous airport outfit also turned heads as she wore a sleeveless silver balloon top and high-rise black flared leather pants.

Speaking more about her attire, the actress paired this ensemble with transparent heels and kept her tresses open in a sleek hairdo. She kept it very subtle with minimal eyeshadow, flawless contour and blush, and nude lipstick. As she was spotted at the airport, the actress posed and waved to the paparazzi with all her smiles.

Have a look at her pictures here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Urvashi Rautela gets spotted at the Mumbai airport

We can't wait to see her set the ramp walk on fire with her experimental looks at the 75th International Cannes Film Festival!

For those unversed, Urvashi will be attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film 'The Legend'.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her big Hollywood debut along with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. The film, produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, will be directed by '365 Days' director Barbara Bialowas.

In addition, she will be seen in Jio Studios' 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda, and in an international music single where she will be seen opposite Jason Derulo.