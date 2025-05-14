Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela grabs eyeballs for bold parrot clutch worth Rs 4 lakh, colourful outfit | See Pic Urvashi Rautela graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bright costume, a tiara, and a crystal handbag in the shape of a parrot.

New Delhi:

Urvashi Rautela, a long-time Cannes Film Festival regular, walked the red carpet on Tuesday for the opening ceremony and screening of the film Partir un jour. She wore a vibrant gown and accessorised with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embedded clutch.

Urvashi Rautela attends Cannes 2025

Pictures and videos of Urvashi on the red carpet are making the rounds on social media, with mixed reactions. To walk the carpet, the actor wore a strapless structured dress in blue, red, and yellow. She finished the ensemble with a matching tiara. But all eyes were on the parrot-embedded clutch she was carrying. One photo shows her holding up the bird-shaped purse and kissing it while striking a pose. Diet Sabya's Instagram profile states the clutch is made by Judith Leiber and costs $5,495 (₹4,68,064.10).

Internet reactions

The internet was delighted to see Urvashi's costume. One commenter joked, "So beautiful and elegant, it just looks like a design machine studio." Another said, "I'm such a fan." An Instagram user even asked, "Was Daku Maharaj shown at the festival?" One user said, "Slay," while another said, "Giving 'Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar' realness." One fan just asked whether Urvashi was being campy: "Is it a satire on camp?" An Instagram user even stated that she was 'hogging the red carpet and asked to leave.'

At the same time, not all responses were critical. Social media personality Orry and actor Bhumi Pednekar were among those who praised Urvashi for her daring fashion statement.

Urvashi Rautela's work front

Urvashi made her acting debut at Jahangir National University in 2024. In 2025, her song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj was condemned for its filthy dancing movements. She followed up with a song called Touch Kiya in Jaat. She'll shortly appear in Welcome to the Jungle and Kasoor 2.

About Cannes 2025

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 officially opened on May 13, with appearances from global stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino, Laurent Lafitte, Mylene Farmer, Robert De Niro, and Jury President Juliette Binoche.

