Cannes 2025 prohibits 'provocative' red carpet looks, shares new guidelines | Check details As the Cannes Film Festival continues to walk the fine line between tradition and modernity, its dress code continues to be a point of contention. Check the new dress code guidelines for the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

New Delhi:

The Cannes Film Festival has always been identified with glamour and high fashion, but in recent years, its formal red carpet dress code has become controversial and a subject of debate. The 78th Cannes Film Festival celebration this year will start after Trump promised to impose tariffs on foreign films. However, when French director Amélie Bonnin's Leave One Day opens the ceremony this week, new nudity regulations that were created for "the sake of decency" will be put into effect. The austere action, according to the organisers, is an attempt to curb the celebrity tendency of "naked dresses"—provocative attire that exposes a lot more than it hides—on the red carpet.

A Cannes festival document stated, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival."

"The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules," it further stated.

Historical Dress Code and Controversies

In the past, Cannes has maintained a formal dress code for its red carpet. Men have to wear bow tie tuxedos and black shoes, while women must wear evening dresses and high heels. This policy was criticised in 2015 when there were reports that several women were refused entry to a premiere for wearing flat shoes rather than heels. The incident, known as "Heelgate", sparked widespread outrage and encouraged some actresses, such as Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart, to stage a protest by walking barefoot up the red carpet in the following years.

Changing Guidelines and Enforcement

To counteract the criticism, Cannes has tweaked its dress code somewhat. Officially, as of 2024, the rule says:

"To go to the gala screenings, a dinner jacket (tuxedo) and bow tie or evening dress must be worn. Without it, you can wear a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a smart top with black trousers, a black dress, a black or midnight blue suit and a bow tie. Smart shoes, with or without heels, must be worn. Trainers are not allowed."

Even with these advancements, the festival still prioritises formality and sophistication. Visiting guests are still required to follow the dress code, and any deviations will lead to disallowance. For example, handbags are not encouraged along the red carpet to keep appearances clean for photography.

Cultural and Fashion Statements

Cannes has also served as a stage for cultural expression and defying conventional norms. In 2019, French DJ and musician Kiddy Smile broke the men's dress code by sporting a floral gown on the red carpet. He was initially stopped by security but was later permitted to go through after a senior official intervened. Smile's fashion statement broke the festival's strict dress code and generated debate regarding inclusivity and self-expression.

As the Cannes Film Festival continues to walk the fine line between tradition and modernity, its dress code continues to be a point of contention. Progress has been made toward embracing changing fashion tastes and being more inclusive, yet the festival still maintains a level of elegance and formality that characterises its red carpet events.

For visitors, it's crucial to be aware of the current guidelines and be ready to comply with the festival's dress code expectations.

