Cannes 2025: Nancy Tyagi steals the spotlight at red carpet in self-designed green-hued gown Nancy Tyagi makes her second strong appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She wore a self-designed green-hued gown that drew accolades from the internet.

New Delhi:

Nancy Tyagi once again made her way to the Cannes Film Festival! When the influencer first appeared at the international film festival last year, she wore an outfit that she had designed herself. This year, she made a silver garment herself. The internet praised her and praised her appearance.

Sufi Motiwala, a fashion blogger, posted a video on Instagram showing clips from Nancy's red carpet entrance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with the comment, "Nancy Tyagi's second majestic Cannes slay." She was dubbed 'the doll of the Cannes Film Festival'. According to Sufi, the bespoke design is constructed from fabric acquired from Seelampur in northeast Delhi. “She's having so much fun; she's waving. She's a pro now in her second year. She's just enjoying herself, and this is a beautifully done garment,” Sufi added.

About Nancy Tyagi's self-designed gown

Nancy's self-designed gown has a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice hugging her svelte frame and embellished with glittering sequins, a structured design that begins at her midriff and forms a headpiece on the back, rose florets on the skirt and the headpiece, a multi-layered tulle skirt attached to the hem, and a figure-snatching silhouette.

Nancy accessorised the outfit with eye-catching jewellery and nail art, such as hanging earrings decorated with an emerald-cut stone, rings, and edgy silver OTT manicures worn on one hand. She glammed up her sleek, centre-parted, twisted hairstyle with silver smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathery brows, flushed cheeks, radiant highlighter, brown lip tint, and subtle contouring.

How did the internet react?

Her other fans sent her an array of fire emojis under the video, and one wrote, "It's soooo good... others need to learn from her." Another commented, “She looks sooooooo much better than last year! The makeup team did an amazing job this time.” Another wrote, “Ate [fire emojis].” “It’s OTT, it’s fashion, it’s pageantry, it’s glitzy, it’s Nancy," a social media user wrote. A fan wrote, “Booooooom. The star that she is.”

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: 62-year-old Tom Cruise exudes ageless charm and killer style at red carpet | See Pics