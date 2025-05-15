Cannes 2025: 62-year-old Tom Cruise exudes ageless charm and killer style at red carpet | See Pics At the age of 62, Tom Cruise is still Hollywood's biggest showman thanks to his unexpected presence, impeccable taste, and timeless charisma when he returns to Cannes in 2025.

With unquestionable star power, Tom Cruise made a triumphant comeback to the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 at the presentation of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. This year's presence took a more unexpected turn than his explosive arrival for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. The 62-year-old actor stunned fans with a rare daytime appearance and then lit up the red carpet with a style statement that went viral on social media.

Tom Cruise exudes charm at Cannes 2025 red carpet

Earlier in the day, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at a film event and the official photocall, shocking everyone. He embraced his action-hero mood by wearing a bold, deep red shirt with matching trousers that clung just perfectly. The tailored appearance, combined with his iconic aviator sunglasses, exuded a cool, casual vibe, as if he had just walked out of a Mission: Impossible film. It was the ideal tribute to Ethan Hunt's style: confident, slick, and ready to take action at any time.

As darkness fell over the French Riviera, the enthusiasm in Cannes reached a new level. Tom made his spectacular arrival on the famed red carpet, with a full orchestra playing the Mission: Impossible theme right at the end, making the entire sequence feel like something out of a film.

Tom Cruise looked like a Hollywood icon in his finely fitted tuxedo. His traditional black-and-white ensemble included a pristine white shirt, a sleek black blazer, perfectly fitted pants, a stylish bow tie, and, of course, his iconic black sunglasses, which added the perfect touch of cool to the appearance.

About Cannes 2025

The 78th Cannes Film Festival began on May 13, 2025, in the lovely city of Cannes, France. For the next 12 days, the town will be alive with movie premieres, celebrity sightings, and gorgeous fashion around every turn. Cannes is known around the world for showcasing the best in cinema, and its roster is vast, ranging from captivating documentaries to films of all genres and styles.

