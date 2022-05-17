Cannes 2022 Day 1: Deepika Padukone goes boho, opts for statement neckless over breezy shirt | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022 Day 1: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who represents India at the French Rivera as one of the eight jury members was seen acing a boho look. Looking absolutely ravishing, Deepika donned a breezy shirt with floral print and a matching headband. Acing the boho look by Sabyasachi, the actress wore a statement necklace from the designers Tropic of Calcutta collection featuring the Lucknow Rose Necklace.

Complimenting her shirt, the actress went for a green trousers with classic Sabyasachi belt and embellished heeled footwears. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of photos posing at the beach. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone is the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury. She is the first Indian since Vidya Balan in 2013 to be chosen for the honour. The actress, who represents India at the prestigious film gathering, has a busy two weeks ahead from May 16 to 28. She will be there throughout the festival.

Deepika, who was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes, is part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier.

Those from India who have been a part of Cannes jury include the late Mrinal Sen (1982), director Mira Nair (1990), author Arundhati Roy (2000), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2003), Nandita Das (2005), Sharmila Tagore (2009), Shekhar Kapur (2010) and Vidya Balan (2013).

Padukone said she is grateful for the opportunity and is looking forward to the experience. "While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community… We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this," the actor told PTI.

“To see India being recognized at a global level at a platform like this. think it says a lot about where we are as a nation and the road ahead for us as a nation,” she added.