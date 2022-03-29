BTS Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin & RM remind dressing up for airport is good idea with stylish looks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin & RM airport looks

K-Pop megastars BTS have overpowered not just the world of music but also fashion, food and lifestyle. They have been leading ways to impeccable fashion which is here to stay. Each of the seven members including J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM has their own personal and distinct fashion sense. From casual wear to sporting extravagant attires we have been witnessing their sartorial choices time and again. They make even going to the airport fun with their quirky yet chic ensembles. If you are that die-hard fan or a member of BTS ARMY and is struggling to dress like your favourite band member, we are here to make things simpler for you. Let's throw some light on each of their fashion styles so that you are good to go.

Suga

Fashion and Suga are two synonymous with each other. Suga aka Min Yoongi is the lead rapper of BTS and holds a place at the Tatler's Asia's Most Stylish 2020 list. His fashion sense is known to be impressing the biggest designers and fashion police worldwide. Suga likes to keep his airport attires looking simpler. He can even make a Chanel jacket look effortless as he throws it casually over a plain shirt. On most occasions, Suga has opted for monotones like an all-black outfit.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IDOL_SUGA93 BTS Suga fashion sense

Image Source : IG/IDOL_SUGA93 BTS Suga fashion sense

J-Hope

Well, J-hope's fashion style is everything that Suga's is NOT! He is a party in himself. J-Hope correctly describes the 'neon-bright hypebeast fashion'. He never shies away from sporting that bright orange satin shirt or a metallic purple jacket. Why think twice when you can be as bright as Hobi.

Take a look:

Image Source : IG/PURPLE__SHADE_SHADOW BTS J-Hope Fashion

Image Source : IG/PURPLE__SHADE_SHADOW BTS J-Hope Fashion

Jungkook

BTS's Jungkook fashion has evolved manifolds since 2021. Apart from his iconic concert and stage wears, Jungkook's fashion sense is admired by the ARMY. They can literally sell it all to get those perfect outfits that the BTS star chooses to wear. Jeon Jungkook has been turning heads even with his airport looks consisting of some baggy jeans, bucket hats, metallic chains and a lot of layering.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAE.QUI Jungkook airport looks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YEONTANNYA_TAEHYUNG04 Jungkook airport looks

V

It won't be wrong to say that V is the ultimate fashion icon for the ARMY as he effortlessly flaunts quintessential Gen Z looks. His love for black and white is known to all. On most occasions, V has been seen sporting shirts. Sometimes he would pair them with ripped jeans or throw a long coat/ jacket on top. However one of his most loved look has been in a floral shirt paired with a brown jacket.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEARKOR_BTS V airport look

Jimin

BTS Jimin is an ultimate fashion icon. He loves oversized and asymmetrical patterns in his outfits which we have witnessed during his tours and concerts. Well just like his fellow band members, Jimin too takes his best fashion to the airport as well.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMIN_SOUL26 • Jimin aiport look

Jin

Jin's fashion choices can actually blow your mind because they are 'Too Good!!' The singer doesn't hold back from experimenting with his looks. Although, his love for layers, long coats, hoodies knows no bounds. Recently, he aced the denim on denim look at the airport.

Check it out here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NONA_YOONJIN Jin airport look

RM

From high-end fashion houses to independent designers from all around the world, RM has always managed to bring some great fashion picks to the forefront. He likes to accentuate his looks with signature neckpieces, hoops and other accessories.

Don't miss: