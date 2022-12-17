Saturday, December 17, 2022
     
Bhumi Pednekar's blouse collection must inspire your next saree or lehenga look | PHOTOS

The latest blouse design can really elevate your ethnic look. Check out trending blouse styles that you can team up with a saree or a lehenga and let Bhumi Pednekar be your fashion guide.

December 17, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Style your ethnic wear with blouses inspired by Bhumi Pednekar

Saree and lehengas are the favourite ethnic Indian outfit for festivals, weddings or traditional gatherings. Women love to wear a saree or lehenga and they realise that the perfect blouse that is both stylish, in trend and complements the outfit can really do wonders for their desi look. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar too, like every Indian woman, likes to flaunt her curves in traditional Indian attires. However, her collection of blouses really catches attention. Let's see the ways in which you can play around with your blouse styles, designs and cuts. 

Deep cut blouse 

If you are bold and daring, then a deep-cut blouse can serve you well. Bhumi Pednekar's deep-cut, sleeveless blouse looks stylish. The metallic detailing looks trendy and catches attention immediately.

Lehenga blouse with frilled hems

Lehanga blouses come in various styles and designs. This one with frills at the hem looks stylish and is a must-try for fashion enthusiasts. 

Deep neck with embroidery

Bhumi Pednekar's blouse with sleeves is a common one but the embroidery in the arm and neck area makes it stand out. 

A-line lehenga blouse

Bhumi Pednekar's a-line lehenga blouse can have detailing that will make it attention-catching. 

 

Satin string blouse

A satin blouse always looks stylish. If you are searching for a backless blouse for your next ethnic look, take a look at this string blouse worn by Bhumi Pednekar. 

