Badshah’s ultra-rare Rolex costs more than most luxury homes in Delhi, Mumbai Badshah has joined an elite global club by owning the ultra-rare Pink Barbie Rolex Daytona, a watch so exclusive it’s defined by access, not just price.

New Delhi:

Badshah didn’t need a new song to grab attention this week; one extravagant purchase did the job. In a recent Instagram post, the rapper-singer was seen wearing a watch that rarely surfaces even in elite collecting circles, the Pink Barbie Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. It’s the kind of timepiece most people hear about only through collectors’ forums and auction whispers. There are said to be just 10 pieces worldwide, which explains why its sudden appearance on an Indian wrist sent watch and fashion circles into a quiet frenzy.

With this, Badshah becomes the first Indian owner of the ultra-rare Daytona, a detail that matters in a world where luxury is defined less by money and more by access. At 40, the artist has steadily built a reputation for indulgent, high-octane style, but this particular choice places him in a far more exclusive club, one usually dominated by global collectors rather than pop stars.

About Badshah’s Pink Barbie Rolex Daytona

Among watch enthusiasts, the Pink Barbie Daytona sits in rarefied territory. Crafted in 18k yellow gold, heavily set with diamonds and finished with an unapologetically pink dial, it’s not designed to disappear under a cuff. It demands attention. Whether you love it or recoil from it, indifference isn’t an option, which, fittingly, mirrors Badshah’s own public persona.

The watch in question is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126538TRO, affectionately dubbed the “Barbie” for its vivid pink palette and flamboyant presence.

Case: 18k yellow gold, fully set with diamonds

Dial: Vibrant pink with 18k gold hour markers

Bezel: 36 trapeze-cut pink sapphires

Movement: Rolex Calibre 4131 self-winding chronograph

Strap: Pink alligator leather or black Oysterflex rubber

Water resistance: 100 metres

Retailing at approximately $395,000 (Rs 3.56 crore), the watch’s real-world value tells a far louder story. On the secondary market, the Pink Barbie Daytona commands close to $1 million (Rs 9 crore) a figure driven purely by its rarity and cult status.

More than a watch, it’s a flex

This isn’t the sort of Rolex you casually ask for at a boutique. Pieces like these are quietly allocated, often after years of relationship-building with the brand. That’s what makes this acquisition noteworthy. It’s not just about owning a million-dollar watch; it’s about being offered one.

On Badshah, the watch doesn’t feel like an add-on. It feels deliberate. His style has always leaned towards the loud and the indulgent, and the Barbie Daytona fits neatly into that narrative, confident, extravagant and unconcerned with subtlety.

In an era where luxury often hides behind understatement, this watch does the opposite. And in wearing it, Badshah makes something clear: sometimes the most powerful fashion statements are the ones that refuse to whisper.

