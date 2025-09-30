Avika Gor’s bridal look is all about tradition, grandeur and timeless glam | WATCH Avika Gor married entrepreneur Milind Chandwani on the sets of 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga', looking resplendent in a red lehenga with intricate embroidery and emerald jewellery. Her radiant bridal makeup and regal styling made her wedding look unforgettable.

New Delhi:

When Avika Gor walked down the aisle to marry entrepreneur Milind Chandwani, it wasn’t inside a palace or a luxury resort; it was on the sets of the reality show 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga'. And yet, she made it look like a moment out of a royal saga. The actress turned bride in a look that felt like a love letter to her roots and a bold declaration of style for the future.

Avika's outfit was a work of balance, whereby traditional motifs were reinterpreted under a contemporary light. The sumptuous red lehenga, soaked in delicate silver embroidery, was a testament to traditional Indian bridal flair. Each fold was heavy with significance, and the dupatta, positioned with care but flowing freely, framed her face with soft, ageless elegance. Let's decode the look:

Avika Gor's wedding look: tradition with royal drama

Avika's wedding attire was more than style; it was storytelling. The red lehenga told the story of heritage, the embroidery murmured of craftsmanship, and the jewellery sang of tradition reimagined for the present day. It was couture, but it was also Avika becoming Avika: rooted in her heritage, but never hesitant to make it her own.

Layered emerald and diamond jewellery provided a royal kick, and stacked bangles with a chunky choker glinted with opulence. Standing next to her, Milind balanced the grandeur in an embroidered beige sherwani with peach undertones, both creating a picture of old-world royalty encountering new-world love.

Avika's makeup game was on point

Avika's bridal beauty was a quiet symphony in itself. She looked radiant as her makeup radiated a soft luminosity, almost as if lit from within. Her eyes kohl-rimmed and shaded with a dusting of shimmer, lashes defined but never heavy, worked wonders. Brows strong, blush gentle, and highlighter catching just enough light to echo the sparkle of her emeralds. Instead of a loud lip, she chose a subtle pink, allowing her overall look to stay fresh, delicate, and deeply elegant. Hair was parted neatly in the centre, pulled back into a sleek bun, crowned with a maang tikka and matha patti that sealed her as a picture-perfect Indian bride. Her brows were structured, her cheeks softly blushed, and her highlighter caught the light just enough to mirror the sparkle of her emeralds. The sleek centre-parted bun adorned with matha patti and maang tikka completed her look, giving her that iconic bride-next-door-meets-royal-princess allure.

Why it worked

The ensemble and beauty styling together struck a rare harmony that never felt heavy, and grandeur never drowned out personality. The lehenga’s ornate details found their echo in her layered jewels, while the clean, radiant makeup allowed her features to shine through. It wasn’t just a wedding look; it was a celebration of Avika’s spirited, rooted, and ready personality for her new chapter.

Here's wishing Avika and Milind a happy married life!

Also read: Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding: Pati, Patni Aur Panga couple ties knot on national television