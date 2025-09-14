Autumn colours you need in your wardrobe: Fashion trends for a chic seasonal look Step into autumn 2025 with style. From burnt orange and marigold yellow to emerald green and burgundy, discover the must-have autumn colours to add to your wardrobe. Mix these rich, bold hues into your outfits for a fashion-forward seasonal upgrade.

New Delhi:

Pumpkin spice may rule your latte order, but autumn isn’t just about cosy drinks. It’s the season when fashion gets richer, warmer, and way more dramatic. Forget the dull greys, your wardrobe deserves colours that make you feel as vibrant as fallen leaves on a crisp morning.

If summer was all about pastels and lightness, autumn is the season to bring out earthy hues, bold tones, and those moody shades that scream confidence. Here are the autumn colours that will have you looking runway-ready, even if it’s just for your next coffee run.

Also read: Malaika Arora's latest outfits exude fall fashion idea | PHOTOS

Burnt orange: the instant mood booster

(Image Source : PEXELS)Burnt orange is the ultimate autumn mood booster

This shade is basically autumn in a colour. A burnt orange sweater with jeans? Chic. An orange midi dress with boots? Head-turner. It’s bold without being too loud, and it flatters every skin tone.

Deep emerald: luxe vibes only

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Emerald green adds luxe vibes to any wardrobe

Emerald green feels like the rich best friend of your classic neutrals. Whether it’s a velvet blazer, a satin dress, or even a handbag, emerald adds instant sophistication. It’s the easiest way to look expensive without actually spending a bomb.

Marigold yellow: sunshine on a cloudy day

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Marigold yellow brightens even the chilliest autumn days

Who says yellow is only for summer? Marigold brings the warmth back into chilly days. A marigold cardigan, scarf, or even sneakers can light up your whole outfit (and your mood).

Chocolate brown: the quiet power player

(Image Source : PEXELS)Chocolate brown is the chic minimalist’s autumn essential

This one’s for the minimalists. Chocolate brown is warm, grounded, and way trendier than plain black. A brown trench, oversized blazer, or leather boots are investment pieces that will never betray you.

Also read: Maroon, magenta, Brown, go bold and vivacious with colours this monsoon

Burgundy red: bold and romantic

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Burgundy red brings bold romance to autumn outfits

Burgundy is that rich glass-of-wine shade you’ll keep reaching for. A burgundy slip dress for date night, or just nails in this shade — it’s drama in the best way.

Autumn is the season to play with rich, warm tones that look as good on city streets as they do on Instagram grids. Mix and match these colours with your basics, throw in a bold accessory, and you’re good to go. Because honestly, neutrals are nice — but autumn is about making an entrance.