Anushka Sharma wears Chanderi kurta while offering prayers at Ayodhya temple with Virat Kohli, check price Anushka Sharma's choice of a Chanderi kurta for her visit to the Ayodhya temple with Virat Kohli was not just a fashion statement but also a reflection of her appreciation for Indian weaves and sustainable fashion. Let's check out the price of the beautiful kurta.

As a power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always created trends and amazed us with their sense of style. The pair was recently seen praying at the temple in Ayodhya. Our attention was drawn to Anushka's stunning Chanderi kurta, which was the ideal fusion of fashion and custom.

The small Madhya Pradesh town of Chanderi is well-known throughout the nation for its hand-woven textiles. It has a distinct gloss and texture since it is composed of a blend of cotton and silk. The cloth is one of the most sought-after materials for traditional attire because of its elaborately woven designs. Both the aristocracy and the commoners have worn Chanderi fabric for generations, making it an integral element of Indian culture.

Anushka's Chanderi kurta was the ideal illustration of how this fabric can be updated while retaining its historical significance. Chanderi fabric is known for its lightweight and breathable nature, making it ideal for hot and humid weather conditions. This was a practical and smart choice by Anushka, who was seen carrying a dupatta made from the same fabric during the prayers.

The elaborate silver pure self-zari work that gently adorned the kurta set and added a dash of traditional refinement was what made her seem better. Anushka accessorised her ensemble with traditional white churidar trousers and a matching organza dupatta.

What is the price of the Kurta?

We have everything you need to replicate Anushka's stunning ensemble if you're in awe of it. Her lilac suit, which costs Rs 6,500, is from the Rahya Chikankari brand.

Virat, however, was dressed in a beige kurta-pyjama ensemble with a white dupatta. He looked effortlessly smart with his well-groomed beard, perfectly gelled hair, and fashionable transparent glasses.

