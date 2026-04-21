Anushka Sharma visits Premanand Ji Maharaj with Virat Kohli in a summer-perfect kurta set; here’s its price

New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently made a quiet spiritual visit to Vrindavan, where they were seen seeking blessings at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram. The couple had earlier been spotted at Delhi airport, and soon after, their photos from the visit began circulating widely online.

The images show them spending time at the ashram with other devotees. It was a low-key visit. No noise, no rush. Just darshan, a spiritual sitting, and a bit of stillness.

Visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan

Anushka and Virat visited Keli Kunj Ashram, where they met the spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. They took part in darshan and attended a spiritual session along with other devotees present there.

Both kept things simple. They wore tulsi malas around their necks and had tilaks on their foreheads. The overall vibe was understated. Very grounded.

Virat Kohli keeps it simple in a casual look

Virat went with an easy, relaxed outfit for the visit. He wore a purple crew-neck sweatshirt with full sleeves, a round neckline, and a neat tailored fit. He paired it with white linen trousers that had a straight-leg cut with a slightly flared shape.

He finished the look with thin-framed round glasses. A trimmed beard and swept-back hair added to the clean, no-fuss appearance.

Anushka Sharma’s traditional kurta set and its price

Anushka chose a more traditional route. She wore a kurta set from Eka, a label she is often seen in. The outfit, called the Hardy Set, includes a kurta and trousers priced at ₹25,500. The dupatta comes separately at ₹8,800, taking the total to ₹34,300.

The kurta is made of cotton and comes in a straight fit. It features a Mandarin collar with a centre slit, full-length sleeves, and colourful floral embroidery. There are binding details along the placket and hem, and a scalloped lace finish at the bottom that adds a soft touch. It feels light. Easy. Very summer-friendly.

The trousers are white with a straight fit and sit above the ankle. They have a colourful trim running along the sides. She paired the set with a white cotton dupatta, which features an art collage print and blue detailing. She draped it over her shoulders and also covered her head.

For hair and makeup, she kept it minimal. Her hair was left open, centre-parted, with soft waves. Makeup stayed light. Glossy pink lips, defined brows, a dewy base. Almost a no-makeup look.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the work side, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, she has not appeared on screen but has worked as a producer on films like Bulbbul and Qala.

She was expected to return with Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the film has now been shelved.

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