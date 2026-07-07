Coral lehenga to layered emeralds, every detail of Anshula Kapoor's wedding look decoded

New Delhi:

Bridal fashions among celebrities have been ruled by pastel colours and elegance in recent times, but Anshula Kapoor went ahead to choose a very traditional style for her small marriage ceremony with her long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. In addition to going against the norm by wearing bold coral shades, Kapoor opted for handcrafted jewellery.

Starting from her embellished lehenga and green-stoned jewellery to the champagne sherwani worn by Rohan, everything about the wedding look was timeless elegance. Here is what made Anshula Kapoor's wedding look so unique.

Coral lehenga brings back traditional bridal glamour

The actress Anshula Kapoor appeared stunning in her coral-pink lehenga, which was embellished with elaborate embroidery in the style of Zardozi, paisleys and flowers in gold, blush pink and coral pink. Her sweetheart neckline blouse completed the traditional look with a modern twist.

Antique gold dupatta adds regal elegance

The bride chose to wear an elaborately embroidered antique golden dupatta with a colourful coral and pink woven border along with her lehenga. Instead of covering herself with a veil, the bride used a blush-colored veil pinned back on the top of her bun.

Layered emerald jewellery steals the spotlight

Anshula opted for maximalist bridal jewellery, sporting a beautiful kundan choker with pearl and emerald embellishments along with a beautiful kundan and emerald sita haar. She wore a classic round maang tikka and a small red bindi, but did not wear any huge bridal naths or matha pattis to make the whole look well-balanced.

Traditional bangles complete the bridal look

Her hands were adorned with a combination of gold bangles, kundan bracelets, and traditional chooda, creating a beautiful layered look to complement the warm colour tones of her wedding dress.

Rohan Thakkar complements the bride in a champagne sherwani

Matching up to Anshula's bright outfit and not making it overshadowed by any means, Rohan Thakkar donned a champagne beige sherwani with metallic embroidery on it and paired it with an ivory churidar along with a satin stole casually thrown over one shoulder.

Rohan complemented his wedding wear with a champagne silk safa decorated with a kundan and emerald sarpech on it. The emerald details beautifully matched those in Anshula's layered jewellery.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are now married; share first photos as husband and wife