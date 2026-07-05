Anshula Kapoor's mehendi look is rooted in Gujarati tradition and rich in craftsmanship

New Delhi:

The gorgeous mehendi worn by Anshula Kapoor has finally been seen up close by her fans. In a way, she has managed to pay tribute to the amazing textile tradition of Gujarat. While posting the photos of the celebrations on Instagram, she mentioned that every element of her outfit had been selected with the intention of the heart.

Crafted by Arpita Mehta, the teal blue lehenga combines the charm of Patola embroidery with her iconic mirror work.

A tribute to her new family

Sharing the photos, Anshula revealed that she wanted her mehendi outfit to honour the family she was marrying into. She wrote, "For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into. This incredible teal blue lehenga by Arpita Mehta is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work, bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat's textile heritage."

She also revealed that this is Arpita Mehta's first-ever Patola-inspired bridal lehenga, making the outfit even more special.

The embroidery work is simply fabulous

The beautiful lehenga has been beautifully embroidered with geometrical designs based on Patola style and adorned with mirrors and golden embroidery. The embroidery, shell tassels and fine thread work have added an extra elegance to the outfit.

Embroidered dupatta matching with the outfit that she wears on one shoulder.

Jewellery complementing the entire outfit

Anshula has chosen wonderful turquoise jewellery for the lehenga from Amrapali Jewels. She complemented her look with a layered necklace, earrings, finger rings and bangles which perfectly matched the colour of her outfit. Her look was completed with soft waves, dewy makeup and floral hair accessories.

An unexpected surprise from Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

She shared that Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had secretly planned the entire mehendi ceremony. "And while the outfit stole my heart, the day stole my breath! Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration. I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I'll hold onto forever," she wrote.

This emotional element, paired with her stunning bridal look, immediately captured the hearts of fans, who rushed to comment on how much they liked the attire as well as the family surprise.