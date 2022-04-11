Ananya Panday to Radhika, Bollywood beauties show why 'Orange is the new Black'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORIGINAL ACCOUNTS Bollywood beauties show why 'Orange is the new Black'

Orange is the color of joy and creativity, associated with meanings of joy, warmth, balance, sexuality, freedom, and fascination. It is not everyone's cup of tea to always look glamorous in orange. While simple fashion and toned-down looks are now in vogue, sit back and watch these leading ladies rest their cases by donning orange outfits and showing them all that 'Orange is the new Black.'

Tamannah Bhatia

An ode to game-changing power dressing by Tamannaah Bhatia. She looked undoubtedly confident in an orange-coloured, v-neckline pantsuit with her accessories game on point.

Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana made heads turn as she looked smoking hot wearing a jaw-dropping orange dress from Riti Rahul Shah's label - RSR, an absolutely chic ensemble with vibrant colour. She coupled this with orange pencil heels and skipped jewellery. What totally makes us want to recreate this look is its elegance, despite its simplicity.

Radhika Madan

Summers are here and Radhika is clearly showcasing that with the choice of colours in her outfits. She kept her accessories to a minimum and teamed her yellow and white checked dress with a vibrant orange jacket. The relaxed, wavy hair makes this an ideal summer-inspired look.

Ananya Pandey

Throwback to the time when Ananya Panday had risen the temperature soaring high when she wore a bright candy-hued neon pink and orange mini dress with an orange jacket, an ensemble we couldn't take our eyes off! She looked absolutely stunning with the pop color festivities going on with this outfit

All this and more, we surely can’t take our eyes off these ladies in their cool and chic looks !